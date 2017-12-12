12 Aralık 2017 09:00 Altın Küre'de adaylar belli oldu The Shape of Water 7 dalda adaylık kazandı.

2018 Altın Küre Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı.



Guillermo Del Toro'nun yeni filmi The Shape of Water toplamda 7 dalda aday olurken, dizi kategorisinde ise senenin en çok konuşulan yapımlarından Big Little Lies 6 adaylık kazandı.



Altın Küre'de kazananlar 7 Ocak'ta düzenlenecek ödül töreninde belli olacak.



2018 Altın Küre Ödülleri Adayları:



En İyi Film (Drama)

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water





Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



En İyi Film (Komedi/Müzikal)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird



En İyi Dizi

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner





Top of the Lake: China Girl



En İyi Yönetmen

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World)

Steven Spielberg (The Post)



En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Meryl Streep (The Post)





Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)



En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esquire)



En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)

Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)

Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)





Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)



En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)



En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Hong Chau (Downsizing)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)





Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)



En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)



En İyi Senaryo

Guillermo del Toro ve Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Liz Hannah ve Josh Singer (The Post)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)





Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)



En İyi Özgün Müzik

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)

Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

John Williams (The Post)

Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)



En İyi Animasyon Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand





Loving Vincent



Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square



En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Home (Ferdinand)

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Remember Me (Coco)

The Star (The Star)

This Is Me (The Greatest Showman)