Altın Küre'de adaylar belli oldu

2018 Altın Küre Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı.
Guillermo Del Toro'nun yeni filmi The Shape of Water toplamda 7 dalda aday olurken, dizi kategorisinde ise senenin en çok konuşulan yapımlarından Big Little Lies 6 adaylık kazandı.
Altın Küre'de kazananlar 7 Ocak'ta düzenlenecek ödül töreninde belli olacak.
2018 Altın Küre Ödülleri Adayları:
En İyi Film (Drama)
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Film (Komedi/Müzikal)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
En İyi Dizi
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
En İyi Yönetmen
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World)
Steven Spielberg (The Post)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Tom Hanks (The Post)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esquire)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)
Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi/Müzikal)
Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Hong Chau (Downsizing)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
En İyi Senaryo
Guillermo del Toro ve Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Liz Hannah ve Josh Singer (The Post)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)
En İyi Özgün Müzik
Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)
Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
John Williams (The Post)
Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)
En İyi Animasyon Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
Home (Ferdinand)
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Remember Me (Coco)
The Star (The Star)
This Is Me (The Greatest Showman)