Imagen Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu

Başta Hollywood olmak üzere sinema ve televizyon dünyasında çok önemli işler çıkartan ve Latinleri bu işlerde olumlu bir şekilde temsil eden yapımların ödüllendirildiği 33. Imagen Ödülleri’nin adayları belli oldu. 25 Ağustos tarihinde Los Angeles’te düzenlenecek törenle ödüller sahiplerini bulacak. İşte adaylar…



EN İYİ FİLM



Coco

How to Break Up With Your Douchebag

Overboard

Suyun Sesi



EN İYİ YÖNETMEN



Lee Unkrich ve Adrian Molina (Coco)

Guillermo del Toro (Suyun Sesi)

Miguel Duran (Monsoon)

Gabriela Tagliavini (How to Break Up With Your Douchebag)



EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU



Eugenio Derbez (Overboard)

Andy Garcia (Uzaydan Gelen Fırtına)

Gabriel Iglesias (Ferdinand)

Mel Rodriguez (Overboard)



EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU



Eva Longoria (Overboard)

Yvette Monreal (Monsoon)

Natalie Morales (Ezeli Rekabet)



EN İYİ DRAMA DİZİSİ



The Crossing

How to Get Away with Murder

Law & Order: SVU

Major Crimes

Queen of the South

Shades of Blue

Station 19



EN İYİ KOMEDİ DİZİSİ



Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jane The Virgin

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

Superstore



EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ veya TV FİLMİ



The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

The Long Road Home

Oprah at the Apollo



EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (TELEVİZYON)



Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

E.J. Bonilla (The Long Road Home)

Joaquim de Almeida (Queen of the South)

Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist)

Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why)

Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Snowfall)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)



EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (TELEVİZYON)



Alice Braga (Queen of the South)

America Ferrera (Superstore)

Jennifer Lopez (Shades of Blue)

Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)

Aubrey Plaza (Legion)

Katie Stevens (The Bold Type)



EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (TELEVİZYON)



Jaime Camil (Jane The Virgin)

Jorge Diaz (The Long Road Home)

Jon Ecker (Queen of the South)

Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: SVU)

Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South)

Carlos Gomez (Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Joe Minoso (Chicago Fire)

Daniel Zovatto (Here and Now)



EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (TELEVİZYON)



Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Sofia Carson (Descendants 2)

Melonie Diaz (Room 104)

Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time)

Veronica Falcon (Queen of the South)

Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)

Karina Ortiz (The Long Road Home)

Francia Raisa (Grown-ish)

Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder)

Gina Torres (Suits)



EN İYİ GENÇ OYUNCU (TELEVİZYON)



Cree Cicchino (Game Shakers)

Ethan Kent (Room 104)

Gavin Kent (Room 104)

Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai)

Jenna Ortega (Stuck in the Middle)

Marcel Ruiz (One Day at a Time)