Oscar Adayları Açıklandı!

Beverly Hills’deki Samuel Goldwyn Theater'da adaylar belli oldu.Akademi, bu yıl farklı bir uygulamaya yaparak teknik dallardaki adayları internet sitesinden açıkladı. Bu yayından 15 dakika sonra da sunuculuğunu Jimmy Kimmel'ın yaptığı törene geçildi. Ünlü televizyoncu Kimmel, adayları açıkladı. Bu yıla damga vuran film The Shape Of Water oldu. Guillermo Del Toro'nun The Shape of Water (Suyun Şekli) filmi, 13 dalda aday gösterildi. 90.'sı düzenlenen Akademi Ödülleri 4 Mart tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte Oscar adayları listesi:



En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

Shape of Water

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Beauty and The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul





En İyi Film Kurgusu

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Film Müziği

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars the Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Majyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı

Beaty and Beast

Blade Runner

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Filmi

Dear Basketball

Negative Space

Garden Party

Lou

Revolting Rhymes

En İyi Kısa Film (Canlı Aksiyon)

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of us

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

Star Wars Last Jedi

En İyi Ses Miksajı

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

Star Wars: Last Jedi

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Star Wars The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

William Defoe (Florida Project)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)



En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octovia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Yönetmen

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)



En İyi Animasyon Filmi

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent







En İyi Kısa Belgesel

En İyi Kısa Belgesel Oscar'ı

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop





Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)

Remember Me (Coco)

Stand up for Something (Marshall)

This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)

En İyi Film

Call my By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri















En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound



En İyi Özgün Senaryo

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water