Üye Ol Üye Girişi
Mynet Anasayfa Email Oyun Sebastiyan
Sanatçı Arşivi > Fernando Alves Pinto
Paylaş

Fernando Alves Pinto


Sanatçı Hakkında Bilgi Ekle Hata Bildir
  • Sanatçının Puanı:0
  • Sanatçı Oyla:
     (0 oy) sende oy kullan!
  • Doğum Yılı:1969
Sanatçı bilgisini sitenize ekleyin
Yorumlar
    Bu sayfalarda yer alan okur yorumları kişilerin kendi görüşleridir. Yazılanlardan Mynet.com sorumlu tutulamaz.

    Filmografi

    tümü >>


    Artık sinema biletinizi cep telefonunuzdan satın alabileceğinizi biliyor musunuz?

    Mynet Sinema, vizyondaki filmler hakkında detaylı bilgi edinebileceğiz, filmlerin seans ve gösterimde olduğu salon bilgilerini kolayca öğrenebileceğiniz, güncel haberleri takip edebileceğiz, kullanıcıların içerik paylaşabildiği kapsamlı bir sinema sitesidir. Kullanıcılar siteye; film, oyuncu, yönetmen, teknik ekip(yapımcı, müzik, vs..) gibi alanlarda bilgi ekleyebilir, filmler için fotoğraflar ve fragmanlar yükleyebilir, kişisel listelerini oluşturabilir.

    İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Yasal Uyarı

    Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir